HARARE – There is progress towards Zimbabwe getting a financial bail-out package from South Africa.

This was revealed by South Africa’s top envoy to Zimbabwe Ambassador Mphakama Mbete when he paid a courtesy call on Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga this Wednesday morning.

He revealed that talks have started between the two countries but details are being kept under wraps because of the sensitive nature of the discussions.

The ambassador was leading representatives from a mining concern, Tumugoke Consortium, which is in the country to explore investment opportunities in the mining sector. – ZBC