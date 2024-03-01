Zimbabwe Airport Authority Apologises For Flight Disruptions At Vic Falls Airport

Spread the love

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) on Friday, 01 March, issued a statement about a Security Incident at Victoria Falls International Airport resulting in Flight Disruptions.

CAAZ said adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the safety and security of all operators, passengers, and visitors. Reads the statement:

This morning, a bomb and firearm alarm was raised at the Victoria Falls International Airport necessitating an immediate activation of all security measures in line with the Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS).

As a safety and security precautionary measure, both in and outbound flight movements were disrupted through diversions or delays, while other airport ancillary facilities have been closed, to allow for thorough checks and investigations.

The Authority wishes to assure all operators, passengers, and visitors that adequate measures have been put in place for their safety and security.

However, some of the measures may entail a disruption in normal airport activities, to allow for the continuous monitoring of the environment.

Reports indicate that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Falcon 7X was forced to abort its landing and turn back to Harare, while a Kenyan Airways flight from Nairobi was forced to hold for several minutes before diverting to Livingstone, Zambia.

