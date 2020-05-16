News Ticker

Zanu-PF’s Absolom Sikhosana dies aged 71

May 16, 2020 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

Absolom Sikhosana

Zanu-PF Politburo member and ex-party secretary for the youth league Absolom Sikhosana has died aged 71 at a Bulawayo hospital.

His death was confirmed by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister, Judith Ncube.

Ncube said the liberation war veteran died at the United Bulawayo Hospitals Friday night.

“He died last night at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he had been admitted since Monday,” Ncube said.

“He was so friendly to everybody, free to talk to anytime, he was that type of a leader and leading from behind. We have lost a great man.”

