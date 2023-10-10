Zanu PF suicide victim deeply regrets FAZ links

Gutu – A notorious Zanu PF activist, Norman Mawungwa who hang himself at a Village under Chief Mawungwa last night says he committed suicide because he regrets the corrupt and violent life he led in Gutu South.

He blames his clan (Mawungwa chieftainship) and family members for pushing him into committing suicide. He accused them for tormenting him over his violence and corruption.

Mawunga says in an audio he left behind for his son Joe, that Zanu PF MP for Gutu South and a war veteran Mudukuti were his intimate political friends and are aware of the reasons for his death.

Mawungwa who was probably the most notorious political thug in Gutu South appeals to the family and Zanu PF to assist him with decent burial as he did not have a funeral policy.

He regrets his involvement in politics and says had he known he would never have participated in such things. He repeatedly says in his last words, ‘had I known I wouldn’t do such’. He expresses displeasure in being associated with FAZ, a shadowy member of the CIO organization.

He says some people may think that he committed suicide because of the land he illegally sold. He says this was not because had it been about the land, the family would have been prepared to sit down with him and resolve the matter amicably. He said the clan, his family and in particular his brothers were not ready to forgive him for his involvement with FAZ.

“Joe mwanangu, ndini baba vako. Ndafunga kuzorora mwanangu musure mekushungurudzwa. Ndashungurudzwa zvikuru. Handina Kuziva, dei waro ndakaziva. Dei waro haitungamiri. Chikonzero vanhu vemhuri, vandishungurudza zvikuru nenyaya dzematongerwo enyika. (Joe my son, its your father. I have decided to rest after being tormented. I have been tormented a lot. I didn’t realize it will come to this. Had I known I would never have been involved. Family members and the whole clan are against my involvement in Zanu PF politics),” says the audio.

Togarepi cut off his phone when The Mirror called him for a comment.

Mudukuti a war veteran closely involved with Togarepi could not be reached for comment.

Mawungwa was found hanging at a cattle pen at his uncle house by a girl going to school this morning.

Mawungwa who spent the day yesterday at a funeral of an aunt claimed that his clan was handsomely paid by CCC to torment him. He says this intimate information was known by Togarepi and Mudukuti.

“Ndazorerei? Ndashungurudzika! VaMudukutu Cde vangu vane kamwe karuzivo kezvimwe zvandaivaudza kuti ini ndashunguridzika mukati memhuri nokuda kwezvematongerwe enyika. Chero pakauya vaTogarepi navaMbizvo vanoziva zvavakaitirwa (Why am a taking my life? I am tormented! Mudukuti my dear Cde knows that my clan is tormenting me over politics. Even Togarepi and Mbizvo know how they were treated when they came),” says the audio. – Masvingo Mirror

