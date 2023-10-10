Zimbabwe developed chat platform spread wings

ZIMBABWE-owned social media platform Talk Chart has spread its wings across the world providing a unique platform to send money from any country to Zimbabwe, and also pay utility bills.

The platform offers a one-stop shop for businesses and individuals alike to connect seamlessly from any part of the world, and has been a game-changer not only in Zimbabwe but across the world as it enables people to connect and interact at a faster speed.

Prevail International Group CEO, Dr Tempter Paul Tungwarara said they have broadened TalkChart to enable people to send money both within the country’s borders and outside.

The unique platform also allows customers to transact through banks and other financial institutions.

“The main idea behind Talk Chart is to allow people to transact virtually, to use their mobile phones and also plastic money for any transactions and avoid carrying large amounts of cash. Talk Chart Money is useable as long as the host nation has Talk Chart”.

This innovative platform, which is the brainchild of a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, will earn the country foreign currency and help those in the Diaspora send money to their loved ones anywhere in Zimbabwe.

Through the platform, people will also be able to buy airtime from anywhere in the world as Zimbabwe sets the pace in innovation.

“As we build on the mantra – Zimbabwe is open for business – we want not only Zimbabweans to connect with each other but the outside world as well, and now that we have been able to do that we are also providing a platform for people to send money from wherever they are in the world, as long as that country has Talk Chart.

He said collaboration and communication are the foundation of building a successful work environment, investment, strong family bond and corporate ties.

With ‘Talk Chart’ one can send and receive text messages, photos, videos, voice messages, and transact. Whether chatting one-on-one or in a group chat, the app allows one to express oneself and stay connected with other people.

“Talk Chart is a fast, reliable and secure chat app that lets people stay connected. The app uses state-of-the-art encryption to keep messages safe and private, so users can confidently chat knowing that their conversations are secure.

The developer, Prevail International says the app’s privacy practices include handling data in a professional manner.

With improved branding, customization and user interaction, mobile apps are leading the market. Since their inception, they have been disrupting the entire way internet services have been accessed by people. Especially, eCommerce has found its thriving ground once it moved into an app-centric strategy.

Over half of the internet traffic is coming from mobile devices and most of them are from mobile apps.

Tungwarara said advantages of using mobile applications such as ‘Talk Chart’ are that they are faster than mobile websites.

“Even a well-groomed and optimized responsive mobile website cannot match the speed of an app. Businesses are all about giving the service as fast as possible today. A slight lag can cause massive loss and that leads to customer discontent,” he said.

He said ‘Talk Chart’ can leverage the features of native devices seamlessly. This opens a great opportunity to engage with the users productively.

For business mobile apps are a great way to reduce costs with assured productivity. As apps can connect vendors and customers through a single direct channel, it reduces the extra marketing expenses. – Herald

