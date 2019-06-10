What is his assessment of the voting process?

“So far from what I have seen and also heard is that the process is a bit slow. There is a very good turnout and people have turned out to vote in their numbers. I hope that this is happening everywhere else‚” says Mangoma.

There are 5.6 million people registered to vote. Out of these 200‚000 are first-time voters.

The opposition believes that its chances to topple Zanu-PF from power lie in a mass voter turnout that would be able to overwhelm the system. With the ghost of three past losses‚ the MDC Alliance in particular is leaving nothing to chance as it seeks to avoid having yet another election stolen right under its nose.

The opposition has lost all three elections held since 2000‚ namely in 2002‚ 2008 and 2013.

To fortify the win that it expects to be announced in a few days time‚ it has deployed agents to sleep at the polling stations in order to defend the people’s vote.

According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission there are 10‚985 polling stations across the country.

But it is an exercise in futility‚ as far as Mangoma is concerned.

“We have some agents‚ not everywhere‚ but we don’t see the need to sleep overnight. There is really nothing to guard. In the morning the processes of ensuring how many ballots are there is done; in the evening we are able to know how many ballot papers are in the box. So you don’t have to sleep over there [polling stations]‚” he says.

Opposition parties find an unlikely ally in former ruler Robert Mugabe who announced on Sunday that he would not support Zanu-PF‚ and instead has thrown his weight behind Chamisa.

Political analysts are divided over whether the support of Mugabe is a kiss of death for Chamisa. Mugabe cast his ballot at Mhofu primary school‚ amid chants of “Gushungo” – his clan name – by voters.

But Mangoma is not impressed by the last-minute support from Mugabe.

“It has been all about Mugabe and that he must be at the centre of everything. Now that he has been mistreated for the eight months he has been out of power‚ he wants everyone to sympathise with him. What of the many Zimbabweans that he mistreated for 37 years?” he says.

Mangoma smiles and says Monday’s election was meaningful for ordinary Zimbabweans all over the world.

“Zanu-PF removed Mugabe from power‚ now the people will remove Zanu-PF from power‚” is Mangoma’s parting shot.