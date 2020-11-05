Zanu PF rebuffs Khupe’s overtures

Chinamasa told journalists during a party Press conference in Harare that the opposition must know that once they lose an election, they have no right to be in government.
“The opposition must know that once they lose an election, they have no right to be in government. We have a two thirds majority in Parliament and we won the election resoundingly, and so why should we have a government of national unity?” Chinamasa asked.
There has been speculation that since Khupe took over the MDC-T leadership in an acting capacity and asserted herself as the leader of the opposition in Parliament, she would soon sweet talk Zanu-PF into a coalition government.
Political analyst Alexander Rusero said: “Whatever way, Zimbabwe loses and it will change nothing because US institutions are a straitjacket and do not necessarily alter because some individual has occupied Office of the President. That said, Zimbabwe is understood better by the US government under Democrats than under Republicans.”
Another analyst Okay Machisa said: “I don’t see any foreign policy change in the US whether Trump gets it or Biden gets it. If you look at the time of George Bush, you go to Barack Obama and then Trump, you will see that the foreign policy on Zimbabwe has not really shifted and I foresee it actually being maintained like that.”
He said the onus was on Zimbabwe to show the international community that it had fundamentally shifted from Mugabeism.