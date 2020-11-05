Zanu PF rebuffs Khupe’s overtures

Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa has rubbished opposition MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe’s push for a government of national unity.

Chinamasa told journalists during a party Press conference in Harare that the opposition must know that once they lose an election, they have no right to be in government.

“The opposition must know that once they lose an election, they have no right to be in government. We have a two thirds majority in Parliament and we won the election resoundingly, and so why should we have a government of national unity?” Chinamasa asked.

There has been speculation that since Khupe took over the MDC-T leadership in an acting capacity and asserted herself as the leader of the opposition in Parliament, she would soon sweet talk Zanu-PF into a coalition government.