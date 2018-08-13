Zanu PF ready for MDC Alliance challenge: Mangwana

ZANU PF secretary for legal affairs, Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana yesterday said they were ready to respond to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) challenge filed by MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa last week.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

Mangwana said Zanu PF’s 12-member legal team would file its response this morning.

“We have a top legal team which is going to tear down the nonsensical application. We are filing our opposing papers tomorrow before 12. We are very confident that the decision will be in favour of our presidential candidate,” Mangwana said.

The High Court sheriff served the constitutional challenge papers on Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa offices after Chamisa lawyers filed their court papers at 3:45pm on Friday.

Mangwana said the “late filing” of the papers by Chamisa’s lawyers, which he said were also sent to the wrong address, will be raised before the bench.

“The registrar of the ConCourt receives any documents which are submitted. It is not for the registrar to decide whether or not the papers were properly served and all other legal issues which can be raised. The registrar of the court does not have power to refuse an application submitted. The case should be argued before the judge,” Mangwana said. – News Day