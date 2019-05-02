Zanu-PF members to attend Tsvangirai memorial

Zanu-PF members are free to attend the late Morgan Tsvangirai’s memorial service to be held at his rural home in Buhera, provincial chairman Cde Michael Madiro has said.

Madirio said according to the African culture and beliefs, a memorial ceremony could not be politicised, hence anyone who wants to attend could do so on his or her own will.

“Matters of culture and tradition cannot be politicised,” he said. “This is not a matter which we can talk about on political party grounds. As Africans, as Zimbabweans, we are black people and according to our traditions, a memorial service can never be politicised.

“I am of the view that anyone who is willing to attend the memorial service is free to go there, whether he is a Zanu-PF member or not. It cannot be said to be an institutional choice to go there, but it should be one’s choice to do so.”

More to follow…