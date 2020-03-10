Zanu PF host snap anti-sanctions rally at US embassy

THE Parliamentry Portfolio committee on Foreign affairs has visited the United State Embassy in Westgate where they addressed the anti-sanctions lobby group which has been camped at the embassy for 348 days.

Addressing members of the Broad Alliance Against Sanctions Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee Kindness Paradza says their visit to the USA embassy is in response to a petition by the anti – sanctions group to parliament on the adverse impact of illegal sanctions on Zimbabweans.

Paradza says his committee assessment shows that the Broad Alliance Against Sanctions lobby group has a genuine cause which calls for parliament attention.

He said the foreign affairs committee is awaiting the attorney general’s legal advice on how best to address their concerns citing the Vienna Convention which gives guidelines on handling diplomatic intercourses between nations.

Paradza took a swipe at MDC Alliance MPs who were conspicuous by the absence. The committee rescheduled the meeting with the anti sanctions protesters to Tuesday next week.