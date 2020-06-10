Zanu-PF expels Killer Zivhu

HARARE – The embattled ruling party ZANU-PF party on Wednesday expelled Killer Zivhu from the ruling party with immediate effect.

The decision to fire the Chivi South legislator and businessman was announced at the ruling party’s Politburo meeting today in Harare.

Zivhu’s political career was already hanging by a thread after the ruling party in Masvingo province recommended his expulsion citing treacherous behaviour.

Zivhu’s fate was for the past months hanging with the Zanu-PF National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) which has the final say on whether or not to endorse his expulsion.

Now that the Politburo has upheld the decision to fire Zivhu, he automatically ceases to be the ruling party legislator for Chivi South, necessitating a by-election.

Zivhu had previously snubbed efforts by his Masvingo province to drag him to a hearing.

The party also complained that despite repeated warnings, he “continued with his treacherous behaviour even after the prohibition order by using the social media to push for a meeting between First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa and MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa’s wife Sithokozile.”

The controversial Chivi South legislator stood accused of violating party rules via social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Twitter where he allegedly said he was going to push for dialogue between President Mnangagwa and Mr Chamisa.

Zivhu is also accused of having initiated the process of collecting signatures for people in support of his initiative for dialogue between President Mnangagwa and the MDC-Alliance leader.

More details to follow...