Zanu PF chairman in trouble for crashing party vehicle

Chiredzi – Zanu PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson for Chiredzi, Siyaki Mundungehama is in trouble after driving a party Toyota D4D Reg. no AEK 1612 without authority and crashing it.

Allegations are that he was coming from a secret meeting in Masvingo and going back to Chiredzi when the accident happened.

Mundungehama went ballistic when called for comment by The Mirror and said it was his enemies who gave the newspaper the story.

A letter in the hands of The Mirror written by the party’s provincial secretary for finance Roy Bhila to the Provincial chairperson Rabison Mavhenyengwa called for disciplinary action against Mundungehama. The letter says that the accident had seriously incapacitated the party in Chiredzi as it now has no vehicle to use for campaigning in the March 26 2022 by-elections.

Zanu PF secretary for commissariat, Brian Munyoro told The Mirror that he hadn’t received the report and referred the paper to the personal assistant, Phillinah Matarise.

He however, said that Mundungehama was not supposed to drive the party vehicle.

Matarise said she was yet to get the report on the accident.

“We write to inform you that Chiredzi DCC chairperson was involved in a car accident while personally driving the party vehicle last week. He was coming from a secret meeting with unknown people in Masvingo.

“The meeting was not sanctioned by the party and did not have the blessings of the DCC. He abused powers of his office by not using the party driver as per protocol. The car is now in the custody of the Police.

“We request your office to urgently investigate this case and take appropriate disciplinary measures,” read part of the letter.

Mundungehama crashed into a stationary Land Cruiser at the intersection of Worth Road and Lion Drive. The car is supposed to be driven by Tiiselani Kuzomuka. https://masvingomirror.com

