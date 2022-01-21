Zanu PF appoints a scholar as Secretary for Administration

ZANU PF has appointed Richard Runyararo Mahomva as Director in the Office of the Secretary for Administration at the party headquarters.

Prior to his appointment, Mahomva was research officer in the Research Department.

Mahomva brings in a wealth of experience into the ruling party’s administration division considering his policy advisory roles, research and political communication skills.

Mahomva is also a renowned researcher on Zimbabwean liberation legacy and pan-Africanism.

Mahomva holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Politics and Public Management from the Midlands State University, Masters in Public Policy and Governance from Africa University and a Master of International Relations from the University of Zimbabwe.

