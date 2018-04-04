Why does Chamisa want to meet Mnangagwa when Mwonzora is already discussing with Mangwana?

Zimbabwe’s key political parties are already talking about election preparedness according to the secretary-general of the Movement for Democratic Change, Douglas Mwonzora.

Mwonzora said they are doing this under the High Level Political Platform which he chaired yesterday raising questions as to why his party leader Nelson Chamisa wants a meeting with Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In his Road to Victory message yesterday, Chamisa said he had written to Mnangagwa requesting a meeting with him to define and frame the parameters and contours of a national discourse in Zimbabwe’s politics.

He said this was in the spirit of “national building and promoting constructive dialogue in the quest to find solutions to national challenges”.

“It is important to eliminate insults, animosity and hatred in our national politics. We need neopolitics; the politics of ideas, solutions, policies and national strategies to develop Zimbabwe,” Chamisa said.

It was not clear whether Mwonzora was not doing the exact thing that Chamisa wanted or not because Mwonzora posted a picture in which he was discussing issues with Paul Mangwana of ZANU-PF and Miriam Mushayi of the MDC.

Mwonzora and Mangwana are old buddies as they co-chaired the Constitutional Parliamentary Committee (COPAC) that spearheaded the drafting of the new constitution.

Source: Insider