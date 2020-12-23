Watch: Fuel tanker up in flames

A BULK fuel tanker went up in flames on Tuesday while offloading fuel at Bindura Council fuel station.

The truck burnt and exploded and it became a center of attraction to Bindura residents.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

“I can confirm that a fuel tanker exploded in Bindura yesterday and investigations are on going,” Mundembe said.

A dreadlocked guy popularly known as Rasta braved the fire and moved it away from buildings after the driver became confused.

Witnesses said a pump which was used to decant fuel from the tanker was first to catch fire.

“A small pump which was being used caught fire first and a heroic dreadlocked moved the truck away from the 2 filling stations while it was burning,” Joseph Dimba said.

“If rasta did not brave the fire all the two filling stations would have been gutted down by fire.”

Some residents applauded Freda Rebecca fire department for extinguishing the fire while denouncing council for not having a single fire engine.

“Freda Rebeca is always ready to assist it assisted in extinguishing the fire but the service station owners (council) do not even own one fire engine,” Sekai Muda said.

Meanwhile, Environmental Agency (EMA) Mash Central environment and publicity officer said fuel industry should follow proper safety procedures.

‘we urge fuel operators to follow the standard procedures when doing their work. Engines must be switched off. In this case they were supposed to use force of gravity to offload fuel but used a pump to decent sparking the fire. Regards the spillage of fuel we will be taking action in line with statutory instrument 11 of 2017,” he said.