Video: US Senate Hearing on Zimbabwe Elections

The Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health Policy held a hearing on the 2018 elections in Zimbabwe and the country’s political future.

The 2018 election was the first in decades in which the country’s longtime President Robert Mugabe was not on the ballot, ushering in hope for Zimbabwe’s democratic prospects.

While the new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has promised significant reforms, institutional change and foreign investment have been slow to take hold. This was retiring Sen. Jeff Flake’s (R-AZ) last hearing as chair of the subcommittee.

