Video: Ngarivhume Accuses MDC-T Of Fielding Candidates In Areas Reserved For Transform Zim

Jacob Ngarivhume, the leader of the opposition party, Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) has accused Nelson Chamisa’s MDC-T of going against the coalition MDC Alliance by fielding candidates in areas reserved for TZ.
Video Credit: Voice of America
