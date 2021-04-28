Video: Glitz, glamour as Kwekwe hustler Shelaz buried in style

CAR dealer and one of Kwekwe’ top hustlers Shelton ‘Shelaz’ Chiduku aged 42 who was shot and killed last week in Gweru by Peter Dube a Gweru car dealer in a suspected case of infidelity was buried in Kwekwe Tuesday.

Thousands watched as his 400-car procession carried the dealer’ body to Amaveni cemetery his place of burial. Politicians, his family, friends and business associates watched too.

‘Shelaz’ as he was popularly known and his alleged lover Gamuchirai Mudungwe (30) were shot to death on Thursday night in Gweru while two sisters Nyasha and Nyaradzo Nharingo aged 31 and 34 respectively were left seriously injured. Nyasha and Nyaradzo are now reportedly in a stable condition at Gweru Provincial hospital.

Two Land-Rover Defenders each worth around USD 180 000 led the ‘Shelaz’ procession from Amaveni through the Kwekwe CBD to Amaveni cemetry.

The procession included top of the range vehicles overflowing with floral arrangements, some with die and playing cards were pinned to them.

‘Shelaz’ had reputation as an avid business ‘gambler’.

At the wake of Tuesday in Amaveni township where ‘Shelaz’ was born and grew-up, thousands of people passed by the expensive gold and white coffin to catch a glimpse of the Hustler who was immaculately dressed.

The alleged shooter and killer Dube aged 35 who is now on the run, Thursday night last week, ran amok and shot the four in a suspected case of infidelity.

The incident which took place at Bensam Flats along Main street in Gweru CBD has claimed the life of “Shelaz” and his alleged lover Gamuchirai Mudungwe. At the time of Shelaz burial, Mudungwe’ burial proceedings too were said to be underway in Senga, Gweru.

Circumstances leading to the death of ‘Shelaz’ are that on the 22nd of April at around 1100 hours the alleged shooter and killer Dube got wind that his wife, sister and the now two deceased had travelled to Masvingo to collect Nyaradzo’s passport without his knowledge and this could have angered Dube leading to the latest development.

According to police, at around 2000hrs, Dube armed with an unknown type of firearm went to number 11 Bensam Flats Main Street where an argument ensued accusing his second wife of having an affair with Shelton.

“Dube accused Nyasha Nharingo his alleged second wife of having an affair with Shelton and an altercation ensued which prompted him to go down stairs and shot Shelton who was seated at the driver’ seat of a Toyota Hiace registration number AFI 06969 silver in colour once on the head, and he died instantly.

“Dube went back upstairs where he met Gamuchirai on the door and shot her on the chest and she died before proceeding to shoot Nyasha on the neck, also shooting Nyaradzo on the head and are battling for life at Gweru Provincial Hospital,” said the police.

The accused’s young brother Advance Dube and first wife Jestina Chawana witnessed the incident and are the ones who made the report.