Vic Falls tourist body retrieved

The remains of a local tourist who slipped and fell into the Victoria Falls Gorge on New Year’s Day have been retrieved.

Mr Terrence Dikinya – Brother

What was supposed to be a memorable holiday in the country’s tourism capital ended in tragedy for a local tourist who slipped and fell 108 metres into the Victoria Falls gorge.

After struggling to recover the body parts which were trapped at the foot of the gorge, the rescue team on Tuesday managed to execute one of the most difficult and dangerous rescue missions ever witnessed in the resort town.

Three daring kayaking experts led by Tom Vary managed to paddle to the exact spot where the tourist’s body parts were initially discovered but they had been swept away with only a smartphone being recovered.

The body parts were later discovered downstream with the rescue team lowering an inflatable boat down the gorge to pull up the remains.

The mission was made possible by the Zimbabwe Republic Police-ZRP sub-aqua team, Zimparks rangers, Mine Rescue Association representatives, the Victoria Falls tourism players and members of the Zimbabwe Rafting Association.

Family representative Terrence Dikinya thanked the rescue team and government for their efforts.