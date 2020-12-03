US$1m Kuwadzana stands scam- director resigns

FORMER Harare housing director and acting human resources director, Matthew Marara, who is facing corruption allegations involving the illegal sale of 150 stands in Kuwadzana prejudicing council of about US$1,1 million, has resigned.

Marara, who was in July granted $10 000 bail by the High Court, is accused of being involved in the illegal sale of the Kuwadzana stands, with irregularities in the approval of plans and production of fraudulent layout plans depriving council of US$1 141 779.

After being arrested, he was suspended before he was reinstated and ordered to go on paid leave pending the finalisation of his criminal charges.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Marara confirmed his resignation.