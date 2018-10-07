Tsvangirai’s brother dies, family confirms

FORMER Premier Morgan Tsvangirai’s brother, Casper, has died of an undisclosed ailment.

He was 61 and is survived by his wife and five children.

Casper’s death follows the passing of elder brother Morgan who died earlier this year.

The former prime minister who died aged 65 succumbed to cancer of the colony at a Johannesburg hospital.

Casper’s niece Vimbai confirmed his death.

“It’s true he has died,” Vimbai said, adding, “He was the 3rd born in a family of nine children.”

We could not get more details from family spokesperson Manasa Tsvangirai by the time late Saturday night as his mobile was unreachable.

Casper had various mining interests in Midland’s second largest city of Kwekwe. He was the director of Toreka company which is involved in gold mining.

He also had a run-ins with the law as he had been in and out of the courts with some of the issues involving his mining claims.

A number of his properties were also attached and auctioned to clear various debts to suppliers and banks.

Meanwhile, MDC Midlands provincial chairperson Sedwell Bhebhe said the party was saddened with his untimely passing.

“We have heard about the passing on of Casper Tsvangirai and we are saddened as a party.

“We will however expect to get much details pertaining to the funeral arrangements soon,” Bhebhe said.