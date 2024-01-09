Tshabangu issues fresh recalls threat

SELF-IMPOSED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has warned of another brutal round of recalls within the opposition party.

Speaking during the campaign launch of his Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency chosen candidate Moreblessing Tembo, Tshabangu said Bulawayo will set an example for the country on how to run politics.

“This year Masvingo will admit, Harare will also admit, all because of Bulawayo. If they think by removing me they have removed the idea of mending things then they are joking,” he charged.

“This country needs great leaders. It needs people who are clear on ideology. Mnangagwa and Zanu won’t do anything for this country and we can’t follow their route. We will revamp this party. We will put it on track so that it has structures. We will go to congress and adopt a constitution so that we are able to make decisions as a collective body,” he added.

Tshabangu’s spokesperson, Khaliphani Phugeni accused Nelson Chamisa-led CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba of double standards.

“He approached the interim secretary-general seeking his signature and pretended to be aware that he needed it before filing. Now I hear from the grapevine that he then went to Harare to seek another one which he used to file. He tried to trick us so that we relax. In any case, there is only one candidate for CCC in that constituency and it’s Moreblessing Tembo,” he said.

Siziba, however, dismissed the allegations saying: “I filed after I was signed for by the party’s signatory senator Sthabile Mlilo. I have never interacted with Phugeni or Tshabangu. I am the official party candidate.”

Tshabangu last year launched a whirlwind of recalls which have unhinged the country’s main opposition after many of its politicians lost their seats in Parliament and local authorities. – News Day

