Traditional chief posts porn on social media

Zhombe traditional chief Gwesela born Weight Gwesela allegedly embarrassed himself by posting a pornographic video on his WhatsApp status before blaming his phone for the mistake last night.

The chief posted a video of people having sexual intercourse and subsquently sent an apology.

The apology read, “I am sorry for those who viewed my status my phone has got a problem,” he said.

Contacted for comment he professed ignorance by simply saying ,”Iwe ka”

The act has left tongues wagging in his area of jurisdiction.