Three MDC A members perish in road accident on way from Gweru

May 27, 2019 Staff Reporter Headlines, Zimbabwe 0

Three MDC members died in a road accident near the city of Kwekwe. Vimbai Tsvangirai was involved in a horrific crash in the same area.

The MDC A members were coming from the party Congress in Gweru.

Details of the accident are still sketchy.



