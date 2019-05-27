Three MDC A members perish in road accident on way from Gweru

Three MDC members died in a road accident near the city of Kwekwe. Vimbai Tsvangirai was involved in a horrific crash in the same area.
The MDC A members were coming from the party Congress in Gweru.
Details of the accident are still sketchy.
Three MDC members died in a road accident near the city of Kwekwe. Vimbai Tsvangirai was involved in a horrific crash in the same area.
The MDC A members were coming from the party Congress in Gweru.
Details of the accident are still sketchy.
Copyright © 2019 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!