South African Former Broadcaster Chris Maroleng Deported By Zimbabwean Government.

South African former broadcaster, and Global Advisor and the SADC Executive Director of Good Governance Africa Chris Maroleng is being deported with his 3 colleagues by the Zimbabwean Government back to South Africa after arriving in the country on Tuesday.

Maroleng said he met with officials from the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria before flying out to Zimbabwe, he said the officials gave them the nod to fly to Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwean Government said he can’t accredit to cover the election in Zimbabwe.

Good Governance Africa had received a supporting letter from its Zimbabwean partner, Southern Africa Political and Economic Series SAPES run by Prof Ibbo Mandaza.

They are being deported and flying out on the 4.15 pm Air Link flight.

