Slain opposition activist Moreblessing Ali’s family blasts Chamisa’s thugs

HARARE – The family of slain opposition activist Moreblessing Ali on Sunday released a statement blasting Chamisa’s thugs for disrupting the burial event on Saturday in Chitugwiza.

The opposition activist slain nearly two years ago was finally buried Saturday at an event marked by a low turnout and clashes between members of the main opposition party, highlighting its decline.

Moreblessing Ali, 46, a member of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change, or CCC, was abducted in May 2022 outside a bar in Nyatsime, a neighborhood of Chitungwiza town on the outskirts of the capital, Harare.

Her body, cut into pieces, was found in a well in the area more than two weeks later, sparking anger. A man was later jailed for 30 years for the murder.

Ali’s remains had remained in a government morgue ever since. Her family refused to bury her until the release of a top official and family lawyer who was arrested after he said she had been murdered by ruling Zanu-PF supporters.

In a statement issued on behalf of the family, Washington the family spokesman said: “We, the members of the Ali family, express our profound disapproval of the violent incidents that unfolded during the burial of our dear family member, Moreblessing Ali, on March 2, 2024. Our original intent was to bid farewell to our relative with the utmost dignity and without the distressing scenes we unfortunately witnessed.

Our family firmly maintained the position that Moreblessing Ali’s interment would not proceed until our family lawyer, Honorable Job Sikhala, was released from prison. We had engaged Hon. Sikhala to represent us when we were in the dark about Moreblessing Ali’s whereabouts following her disappearance in May 2022. His legal expertise guided us through the intricate legal landscape, enabling us to seek answers about our relative’s fate. We patiently awaited Hon. Sikhala’s release, recognizing the sacrifices he made on behalf of our family, he said.

“As a united family, we convened multiple meetings to ensure that the unfortunate events of June 14, 2022, would not recur. Our collective decision was clear: Moreblessing Ali’s burial would adhere strictly to the family’s wishes and desires. Politics, party affiliations, slogans, and any interference with the family’s intentions were categorically prohibited. The funeral program would unfold according to our internal arrangements.

Regrettably, certain individuals disrupted the solemnity of the occasion by injecting politics and slogans into the proceedings. Their actions led to violence and insults, which we find utterly unacceptable”

Mr Ali said, some even took it upon themselves to dictate the funeral program, disregarding the family’s expressed wishes.

“As a family, we have taken the necessary steps to involve law enforcement in addressing the disruptive behavior during our loved one’s funeral. It is crucial that we curb this behavior promptly to foster a culture of respect for funerals and memorial services. The inhumane, insensitive, and reprehensible actions witnessed have deeply affected our family,” he said.

