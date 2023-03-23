Shava heading to Belarus

MINSK, (BelTA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Sergei Aleinik received Chargé d’Affaires of Zimbabwe in Belarus Kudakwashe Lawrence Goniwa on 23 March, BelTA learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties exchanged views on a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation and welcomed a more vibrant interaction between the two countries. They took stock of the progress to implement the agreements reached in the wake of the state visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Zimbabwe.

The parties discussed the schedule of bilateral events and the agenda of the forthcoming official visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Frederick Shava. The Zimbabwe foreign ministry will be in Belarus on 26-30 March.

