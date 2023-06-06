Senior CIO officer dies

A senior Zimbabwean Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Close Security Unit officer, Andrew Chitungo has died, reported The NewsHawks.

According to the publication, Chitungo served under the late President Robert Mugabe for years, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, and later President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He reportedly died on Friday at West End Hospital after he was admitted to the medical facility on Wednesday complaining about breathing problems and losing energy.

Chitungo was swiftly removed from Mnangagwa’s close security team last year after a recorded call with independent Norton MP Temba Mliswa and former Energy minister Fortune Chasi in which he uttered the words “Bishop is corrupt” (meaning Mnangagwa) was leaked.

He died on Friday and will be buried in Harare tomorrow.

Mourners are gathered at his home in Sunway City, Ruwa.

Family, relatives and friends described Chitungo as a “man of the people”, “family man” and “reliable professional” who was good-natured, calm and amicable to people despite working for an organisation with a fearsome reputation.

