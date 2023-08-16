SADC, Commonwealth election observer teams jet in ahead of Zimbabwe ballot

HARARE – Two contingents of election observer teams from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Commonwealth arrived in Harare on Wednesday ahead of the country’s harmonised elections due next week.

The SADC mission is being led by former Zambian vice president Never Sekwila Mumba who told journalists at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport upon arrival that his team’s first official briefing will be held this Friday.

“Our launch will be on 18th of August; that’s where we will give you all you need, like the size of our mission,” he said.

Head of the Commonwealth observer mission Amina Mohammed also arrived in Harare on Wednesday.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who is leading the African Union observer mission, is expected in the country later this week.

Observers from the European Union who arrived last month are already on the ground.

Zimbabweans go to the polls to elect their new set of leaders in presidential, parliamentary and local government elections on August 23.

Zimbabwe’s government has warned observers teams to stick to their mandate and resist the attempt to interfere with the poll.

