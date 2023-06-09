SA Decision on Zimbabwean Exemption Permits – Employers

JOHANNESBURG – The Truckers Association of South Africa (TASA) says the government’s latest decision on Zimbabwean Exemption Permits is causing confusion among employers and workers.

The special permit was due to end on the 30th of June, but the Home Affairs Department has extended it to the 31st of December.

The ZEP permit allows its holders and their children temporary legal status to live, work and study in South Africa.

TASA’s president Mary Phadi says, “It is a concern because it creates miscommunication between us and the employees and the way we engage as an association because we tell them something and then the government decides on something else.

“The solution is the government must tell us exactly what they are trying to say. Let the documentation in SA talk about what we are trying to do in the public. Take the documents and engage on what is written there. Are we employing people illegally or legally?”

