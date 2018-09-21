SA bound bus from Harare kills 10 in accident

Polokwane – Limpopo police on Friday confirmed they were investigating yet another N1 bus crash that left at least nine people dead on Friday.

The crash, which happened near the Caltex garage as the bus was leaving Polokwane, occurred early on Friday morning.

According to Limpopo Transport department spokesperson Matome Moremi, the the bus driver lost control and overturned.

Paramedics had earlier confirmed that 10 people were killed while 34 others were left injured.

Westenburg police meanwhile, put this number at nine.

Constable Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa explained that the bus was carrying 61 passengers, including the driver and crew.

“Nine out of 61 were certified dead at the scene, all the injured people were taken to different hospitals for medical treatment.

“Preliminary police investigations revealed that the bus was travelling from Harare to Gauteng. The deceased include four males, four females and one toddler.”

The identification process of all the deceased is still unfolding.

Ramakgoakgoa said the cause of the accident was not yet clear but that police investigations were underway.