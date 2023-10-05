Ramaphosa urges SA-Zimbabwe cooperation for Beitbridge border post

BEITBRIDGE – President Cyril Ramaphosa says he wants both South Africa and Zimbabwe to work together to ensure that the Beitbridge border post in Musina, Limpopo, functions well.

Ramaphosa had an engagement with his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the port of entry.

The engagement was aimed at finding solutions to the challenge of illegal cross-border activities, including the movement of undocumented foreign nationals.

Ramaphosa says the trade between these neighbouring countries must improve.

“We are on inspection; border inspection to come and see how our two borders are functioning because there are so many people visiting from both countries who cross the border. We want to ensure that our two border entries function well and to enhance ease of movement of our people and ease movement of goods so that trades between the two countries can be improved.”

Earlier Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Nakampe Masiapato, said the deployment of border guards helps to counter the illegal entry into South Africa through Musina.

