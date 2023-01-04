Public warned against money-man Kuda Tagwirei impersonators

The public has been advised to be look out for conmen that are calling various people using foreign numbers, purporting to be businessman Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

In a statement yesterday, Sakunda Holdings chief operating officer Mr Mberikwazvo Chitambo, said: “Please be warned against conmen calling members of the public, from several foreign WhatsApp numbers including +27 81 009 3248, while purporting to be Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei. “The conmen, using images of Mr Tagwirei on their WhatsApp profile pictures, are offering tractors and cars, while requesting targeted victims to send diesel to transport the ‘donated’ vehicles.

“In some cases, they ask for cash to enable delivery of donated goods. These acts are clearly meant to scam gullible individuals and tarnish the reputation of Mr Tagwirei and Sakunda Holdings. Please ignore or report these malicious acts to the authorities and safeguard yourselves from becoming victims of fraud.”

Mr Chitambo said Mr Tagwirei communicates official business through designated representatives from Sakunda Holdings.

He added that any programmes meant to benefit the people are publicised on the organisation’s official platforms and in accredited media.

