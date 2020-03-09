Prophet Bushiri bails out Mnangagwa

South African based Enlightened Christian Gathering leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has bailed out President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government which was on the brink of experiencing food riots due to the unavailability of maize in the country.

Bushiri through his Shepherd Bushiri Investments revealed that he will be supplying Zimbabwe with 250 000 tonnes of maize after clinching a deal with the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe.

In a statement on Saturday Bushiri said, “Shepherd Bushiri Investments Malawi (Private) Limited has successfully concluded a sale agreement with Grain Millers Association Zimbabwe for the supply of 25,000MT white Maize. All necessary logistics arrangements are in place grain inflows will commence in the next week.

SBI Malawi has confidence in the Zimbabwean economy and now set to supply grain as long as the country needs it. We believe that a relationship with Grain Millers Association Zimbabwe (GMAZ) will complement efforts by the government of Zimbabwe in normalizing the grain supply situation.”

Sources close to the deal said the Malawi born clergyman sourced maize from suppliers using his free funds, and sold it to Zimbabwe on credit without asking or demanding for a Letter of Credit or bank comfort letter.

Meanwhile, political analysts have given credit to GMAZ Chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara and his team for pulling such a shocker amidst criticism from some political players.

South African based analyst and leader of Zimbabwe Christian Leaders in South Africa (ZCLSA) Kelvin Mazhandu said, “As ZCLSA we commend the great work shown by Prophet Bushiri who felt compassion for the people of Zimbabwe and stepped in to cover the gap.

“We are also grateful to the leadership of the millers association led by Tafadzwa Musarara who did not allow vilification and bullying by political players to stop him from ensuring that there is national food security to avert food riots. We are hopeful and confident that maize meal shortages will be a thing of the past as the GMAZ team is still embarking on an international assignment to source more grain for the nation.” Mazhandu told this reporter during an interview.

There had been reports that some members of ZANU Pf wanted to used food riots as a means to cause Mnangagwa to declare a State of Emergency before they push for a vote of no confidence resulting in impeaching him.

Bushiri is expected to address a press conference on the matter this week.