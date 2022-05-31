Prof. Mthuli Ncube set to be appointed Vice President

Former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has sensationally claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa wants to appoint Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to be the next Vice President of Zimbvbwe.
In a tweet posted on Monday Moyo said “If he were to have his way, @edmnangagwa would handpick @MthuliNcube and Monica Mutsvangwa as his Vice Presidents. That’s his dream. He’s scheming around the clock to make it come true. The top Cdes who enabled his November 2017 power grab have become his number one enemies!”
If he were to have his way, @edmnangagwa would handpick @MthuliNcube and Monica Mutsvangwa as his Vice Presidents. That's his dream. He's scheming around the clock to make it come true. The top Cdes who enabled his November 2017 power grab have become his number one enemies! pic.twitter.com/eOKmZyRIbl
Members of Parliament have been pressuring President Mnangagwa to appoint a Vice President to replace Kembo Mohadi.
On Monday Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba told private media that the nation will have to wait for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to appoint a Vice-President in his own time.
“How does the Legislature force the hand of the Executive? On what basis? Parliament is out of order; they have no reason compelling appointments which are a prerogative of the President. It is not their duty and they must keep off and know their terms. It’s straightforward, they are ignorant.” Charamba was quoted saying.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.