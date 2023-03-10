Prof. Jonathan Moyo reminds Chamisa a leader is not a father to his colleagues

THE exiled Zimbabwean politician Jonathan Moyo, who supported Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa during his 2018 presidential campaign as leader of the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, today told Chamisa that a leader is not a father to his colleagues.

He was commenting on remarks by Chamisa at a press conference yesterday that he was the leader and the father of the CCC and as such he had to take care of his children.

Chamisa was commenting on the detention of his colleague Job Sikhala who has been on remand since June last year. He has been accused of abandoning Sikhala following his arrest on allegations of inciting violence in Chitungwiza last year.



Chamisa says in a video clip posted by Moyo on his twitter handle: “I have actually managed to visit Sikhala by the court. They have refused that I visit him at remand. But here is always a way. Where there is a will, there is a way. I am the leader. I am the father. You must take care of your children. Mr Sikhala must be taken care of….”

Moyo tweeted: “Ok. But a leader is not a father to his colleagues!”

A Vonie HC responded:

This is about Job,

*jailed for a year-no trial&bail

*if guilty the offense is publishable by 3 months jail,

*the state can’t bring him to court cos it has no case

*the courts are sanitizing the injustice

YET all a professor sees is @nelsonchamisa ‘s failure to talk?

Takaroyiwa

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...