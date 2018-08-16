Prof Jonathan Moyo calls for more sanctions on Zimbabwe

THE embattled former cabinet minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo has called on regional and international bodies, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) African Union (AU) United Nations (UN) and the International Community at large to slap Zimbabwe with more sanctions, charging that a government that deploys soldiers to kill civilians deserves punishment.

Posting on his micro-blogging twitter account today, Moyo, who has been unequivocal in his opposition of the President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration said Zimbabwe must be punished for what he described as a ‘military government.’

“It has to be said quite clearly without any equivocation, fear or favor that sanctions should be imposed on the military government in Zimbabwe by SADC, AU, UN and the international community at large for deploying the Army to kill in cold blood, unarmed fleeing civilians on 1 August,” he said.

Moyo further castigated Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo who implicated MDC Alliance supporters for the August 1 violence, saying lives were lost on account of military involvement in civilian affairs.

“Minister SB Moyo is lying that lives were lost on 1 Aug “AFTER MDC-Alliance supporters turned violent”. Lives were lost AFTER government sent soldiers with LIVE AMMUNITION to kill civilians. A government that deploys soldiers to kill civilians DESERVES SANCTIONS!

“Soldiers like Minister SB Moyo and politicians like Mnangagwa have participated in atrocities since 1980 in Zimbabwe and other countries such as #DRC with impunity; always blaming the victims; lying through their teeth and getting away with it. Their latest atrocity was on 1 August!,” added Moyo.

Western diplomats and local human rights groups have also slammed government’s decision to deploy the army to quench protesters saying it stands in sharp contrast to the ideals of a credible free and fair electoral process.

Though the government apologized and promised that there will not a repeat of such tragic events, it has done little to improve Zimbabwe’s political and democratic standing in the eyes of the international community.

Zimbabwe has been under targeted sanctions for nearly two decades with western governments accusing the then President, Robert Mugabe for gross human rights abuses.

Just last week, the United States President, Donald Trump signed into law an amended Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act which extended sanctions on Zimbabwe, with President Mnangagwa scoffing at the move saying he would remain focused on developing the country and safeguarding peace.