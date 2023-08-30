President Ghali congratulates Mnangagwa on his re-election

Bir Lahlou (Liberated Territories), (SPS) – The President of the Republic, Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, sent a congratulatory message to his counterpart, Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa, on the occasion of his re-election as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

President Brahim Ghali congratulated Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa on behalf of the Saharawi people and government, on the occasion of his re-election, wishing him success in the tasks and responsibilities entrusted to him.

In his message, the President of the Republic indicated that, despite the imposed sanctions, the people of Zimbabwe imposed their challenge and showed the world their willingness for change and their commitment to democracy as the Zimbabwean people re-elected Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa as President of the country.

President Brahim Ghali congratulated the organizers and supervisors of the elections, pointing out that they constituted Zimiabwe’s commitment to democratic values.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said that Emmerson Mnangagwa won 52.6% of the votes, while the 45-year-old main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, got 44%.

