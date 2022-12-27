Popular Zimbabwean UK butchery shutdown over cockroach infestations

BIRMINGHAM, UK – A butcher’s shop has been closed with immediate effect after an extensive cockroach infestation was found. SM Butchers on Stafford Street, Walsall, was inspected by environmental health officials who made the discovery.

The premises was issued with a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice which was confirmed at Walsall Magistrates’ Court on October 31. Officers said the infestation of German cockroaches was widespread and severe.

The shop will not be allowed to reopen until a pest control company has eradicated the infestation and the premises has been thoroughly cleaned, Walsall Council said.

Deputy leader Coun Garry Perry said: “Cockroach infestations are a serious public health concern and I want to thank our environmental health officers once again for their hard work to keep our community safe.

“As the weather gets colder, many pests will be looking for somewhere warm to live so business owners need to be even more vigilant to ensure that premises are kept clean and entry points into the property are dealt with.”

He continued: “We want to see local businesses flourish so these closures are not taken lightly. We are always keen to engage with business owners to give advice and guidance to help prevent these issues arising.”

Source: Birmingham Mail

