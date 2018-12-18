Panicky Mnangagwa set to reshuffle cabinet

Barely four months into his new term, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to reshuffle his cabinet with non performing ministers set to face the boot, loudmouth Deputy Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting services, Energy Mutodi has revealed.

Writing on Twitter today, Mutodi said a cabinet reshuffle was on cards hinting that some of the ministers messing up duty will be dropped.

“CABINET RESHUFFLE: After all what has happened, it’s now clear that some ministries are being messed up and President Mnangagwa has to take action. A reshuffle is coming and those messing up your days are numbered,” said Mutodi.

Unconfirmed reports are that ailing Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sibusiso Moyo is on the firing line and likely to join other big wigs now stationed at the Zanu PF headquarters.

The source further revealed that SB Moyo will be replaced by Monica Mutsvangwa with Mutodi being elevated to a substantive Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services.

Mnangagwa is also widely expected to deal with the military clique aligned to his powerful deputy Constantino Chiwenga as factionalism re-emerges in the ruling party.