One dies as Ms Shally’s hunk crashes Lamborghini into flames

A person has reportedly died after one Trevor Mbizvo who is known for being Shaleen Manhire-Nullens’ (Ms Shally) boyfriend was involved in an accident with his Lamborghini last night.

Social media is awash with photos and a video of the accident which shows the car burning. The news was confirmed by the former Ginimbi’s manager using her now deactivated Instagram page in a post that said:

Its been a walk filled with challenges the news is true. My Love @hell_commander (Trevor Mbizvo) had a terrible accident last night while driving a Lamborghini hurricane. One precisou life was lost and the Hell Commander is in Hospital suffering from a few injuries. A lot has been happening lately but we would appreciate your support and allow us to mourn our close friend we lost, Please keep us in your pryaers.

A following video of the car burning has been circulating on social media

The name of the person who died has not yet been released. Meanwhile, the 2 lovers Ms Shally And Mbizvo have been trending on social media for different reasons since they became Instagram official earlier this month.

Source: Zim Live Instagram