Odzi man dies after drinking Teku teku beer

MUTARE-An Odzi man was found dead on Sunday morning after he allegedly drank Teku teku, an illicit beer in excess, Manicaland Police spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo has confirmed.

Tinashe Lazaro Fungirai (29) of Panashe Farm was found dead around 6 am by Thomas Mosi (43) near the railway line between Raisom and Sonop Farms.

Muzondo said Fungirai’s body was taken to Victoria Chitepo Hospital for postmortem.

“On the 18th of February 2023, at 2100hrs, the now deceased, was at Mbetsa shops at Plot 10 Panashe Farm. He was drinking Teku teku beer in the company of his three friends and playing snooker. At 10 pm the bar was closed and Tinashe went home while his friends also went to their respective homes,” said Muzondo.

The following day at 6 am Mosi who also resides at Panashe Farm was on his way to Raisom Farm when he came across Fungirai’s lifeless body near the railway line.

He informed the deceased’s father Moses Fungirai who then made a report at Odzi Police station.

Mwanwhile, a Masvingo tout Farai Chirara succumbed to illicit beer on Tuesday last week at Farai beer hall.

