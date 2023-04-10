Nine dead in Sunday road accidents

HARARE – Nine people died Sunday while several more were injured in three separate road traffic accidents that happened Sunday with six dying in a single crash.

Police confirmed the six perished along the Mvuma-Gweru Road.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which six people died while five others were injured when a truck side swiped with a Sprinter vehicle at the 5 km peg along Mvuma-Gweru Road on 09/04/23 at around 2300 hours,” police said.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Mvuma Hospital for post mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

“The truck driver did not stop after the accident and was involved in another accident at the 192 km peg along Harare–Masvingo Road where the truck veered off the road resulting in the injury of three passengers who were in the truck.”

In another accident that happened Sunday, two people died while two others were injured when a Honda Fit vehicle with four occupants on board veered off the road and landed under a bridge at the 213 km peg along Harare–Masvingo Road at around 11pm.

Police said the bodies of the victims were taken to Mvuma Hospital for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, police in Zvishavane are investigating a fatal killing of a 34-year-old man who died on the spot after being hit by a Mark X250G whist standing beside the road at the 106km peg along Gweru-Zvishavane Road.

The victim sustained head injuries and fractured legs and arms.

The accidents follow the death of nine people and the injury of 31 in a fatal collision involving a commuter omnibus and a minibus along the Harare-Masvingo road on Friday. – ZimLive

