New Great Zimbabwe Is Inevitable – Chamisa

HARARE – The embattled leader of the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nelson Chamisa has told his supporters that the new Great Zimbabwe is emerging and is inevitable.

He speaks as Zimbabwe is preparing for harmonised elections scheduled for July 2023.

In recent social media posts, Chamisa, a former Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services, urged his supporters to remain focused warning of distractions and decoys. He said:

Be vigilant, too many sideshows around. Do not be distracted. Do not get discouraged or frustrated.

Some are afraid of your right to choose and decide your leaders. Some do not want you to exercise that right. Tell someone! #OnePlusFive #RegisterToVoteNow

No matter what, our time will come! Welcome to a new great Zimbabwe! Everything new. It is possible. It is inevitable. #Godisinit.

Time tests and proves everything. Let us watch the space! We are fully aware of all the issues. We leave no stone unturned!

Some observers believe that Chamisa was referring to the Constitutional Court application by the opposition MDC led by Douglas Mwonzora when he said there are too many sideshows around.

Mwonzora’s application seeks the nullification of the delimitation report saying it violates the constitution. He also demanded that election dates must be announced only after the delimitation exercise has been re-done.

Chamisa is set to contest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa who defeated him in 2018 in a contested election.

Chamisa has over the years assured his supporters that a great new Zimbabwe is inevitable despite claims that the ruling ZANU PF and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) were conniving to manipulate the electoral process in ZANU PF’s favour.

