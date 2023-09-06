New Bulawayo councillors take oath of office

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) swore in 38 councillors, Wednesday, who will be running the city affairs for the next five years.

29 are ward councillors while 9 fall under the Women’s Quota proportional representation.

The councillors took their oath of office in front of the Town Clerk Christopher Dube and Chamber Secretary Sikhangele Zhou.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the Town Clerk announced that the first council meeting had been deferred to Monday following a directive from the local government ministry.

“We received a directive from the Ministry of Local Government to the effect that we must hold an induction first before a mayor and the deputy are elected. This was quite a noble suggestion which we believe would not prejudice the provisions of the Urban Council’s Act. The first council meeting shall be held soon after the induction,” Dube said.

Coltart is likely to land the mayoral post while several councillors are jostling for the deputy mayor position.

The councillors are as follows: Shepherd Sithole (Ward 1), Adrian Moyo (Ward 2), Mxolisi Mahlangu (Ward 3), David Coltart (Ward 4), Octavious Dumisani Nkomo (Ward 5), Nkosilathi Mpofu Hove (Ward 6), Thandiwe Moyo (Ward 7), Edwin Ndlovu (Ward 8), Donaldson Mabutho (Ward 9), Khalazani Ndlovu (Ward 10), Susan Sithole (Ward 11), Muziwakibo Masuku (Ward 12), Lovewell Muwinde (Ward 13), Dumisani Netha (Ward 14), Ashton Mahlangu (Ward 15), Greater Gumede (Ward 16), Sikhululekile Moyo (Ward 17), Felix Takunda Madzana (Ward 18), Lazarus Mpandwe (Ward 19), Simbarashe Dube (Ward 20), Tinevimbo Maposa (Ward 21), Thobeka Mmeli Moyo (Ward 22), Ntombizodwa Khumalo (Ward 23), Arnold Batirai Dube (Ward 24), Aleck Ndlovu (Ward 25), Mpumelelo Moyo (Ward 26), Lizzy Sibanda (Ward 27), Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu (Ward 28), Royan Sekete (Ward 29).

The proportional representation councillors are Sarah Cronje, Melisa Mabeza, Melitah Matuna, Tabeth Mezha, Vezina Mohamed, Perseverance Nyathi, Dorcas Sibanda, Nokuthula Sibanda and Zibusiso Chongwe.

