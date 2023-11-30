Neville Mutsvangwa delivers inspiring speech at Founders Awards Gala

IN a powerful address at the prestigious Founders Awards Gala, Neville Mutsvangwa, Chairman of Mumba Money Africa, urged young people across Africa to come together and work towards enhancing intra-Africa trade. The event, held in Lusaka, Zambia, brought together numerous business tycoons, entrepreneurs, and esteemed guests from the African continent.

Mutsvangwa’s speech resonated with attendees as he emphasized the necessity of collaboration and focus among African youth. The Chairman highlighted that for Africa to progress economically and socially, the younger generation must unite their efforts and channel their energies toward developing the continent from within.

“Our continent boasts abundant resources and potential. To harness these opportunities effectively, we need to think and act collectively,” Mutsvangwa passionately stated in his address. “It is crucial for young Africans to recognize the strength in unity and work together towards a common goal of transforming the African narrative.”

Mutsvangwa stressed the significance of intra-Africa trade as a catalyst for economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development. He noted that Africa has long been dependent on external markets for trade, exports, and imports, thereby limiting its ability to fully capitalize on its own potential.

“By strengthening and expanding intra-Africa trade, we can break free from economic dependency and maximize the value and wealth within our borders. This will not only create new opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors but also foster a sense of pride and self-reliance among African nations,” Mutsvangwa emphasized.

The Chairman’s message was met with great enthusiasm and applause from the audience, as it perfectly aligned with the gala’s theme of celebrating excellence and innovation across various sectors in Africa. Mutsvangwa’s call for collaboration resonated with many attendees who recognized the potential impact of intra-Africa trade on boosting economic growth and prosperity.

Following his stirring address, Mutsvangwa was honored with an accolade for his outstanding contributions to promoting economic partnerships and empowering African youth. The award solidified his position as a catalyst for change and a visionary advocate for intra-Africa trade.

As Chairman of Mumba Money Africa, Neville Mutsvangwa has been instrumental in spearheading initiatives that facilitate financial inclusivity and support entrepreneurship across the African continent. His dedication to empowering young people and fostering economic growth has earned him a reputation as a trailblazer in the business and financial sectors.

With his inspiring words at the Founders Awards Gala, Neville Mutsvangwa has ignited a spark of motivation and determination among African youth. By emphasizing the importance of unity and collaboration, he has set the stage for a brighter future, where young Africans join hands to shape the continent’s destiny, unlocking its immense potential for collective prosperity.

Source – Byo24

