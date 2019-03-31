‘Ndebele Zimbabweans in SA the worst xenophobia apologists’ – Trevor Ncube

Alpha Media Holdings owner Trevor Ncube has said Ndebele people in South Africa are the worst in supporting Xenophobia.

The media entrepreneur’s comments come after recent Xenophobic attacks in Durban South Africa.

Ncube said in a tweet against Xenophobia:

Zimbabweans from Matabeleland with SA Citizenship/Residence are the worst apologists to Afrophobia. They mistakenly think their proximity to Nguni Heritage is protection to incidiary hatred of black Africans. # NoToAfrophobia

Since 2008, several xenophobic attacks against Africans from other countries have been carried out by black South Africans.