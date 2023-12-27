Mwonzora calls on government’s equitable food aid distribution

The president of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Douglas Mwonzora, has urged the government to ensure an equitable distribution of food aid and take measures to address the impacts of the El Nino-induced drought.

El Nino is a natural climate phenomenon characterized by unusually warm surface waters in the central and eastern Pacific, leading to global weather pattern changes. The anticipated El Nino event for 2023-2024 is expected to result in below-average rainfall.

In Zimbabwe, the planting of staple crops has been delayed due to high temperatures, significantly reduced rainfall, and dry spells attributed to El Nino. Experts predict adverse effects on crop yields.

In a Christmas message to the people of Zimbabwe, Mwonzora expressed concern about subpar service delivery at both local and central government levels.

“We conclude the year with many Zimbabweans experiencing inadequate service delivery from both central and local governments. Some urban centers are grappling with cholera outbreaks, compounding the challenges faced by our people, including the impending drought caused by El Nino.

“As we approach the new year, we insist that the government ensures a fair distribution of food aid and implements other interventions to mitigate the impact of the drought,” he emphasized.

Mwonzora also called for free education and healthcare services, stating, “We advocate for the elimination of school fees for students from grade one to form four. Essential healthcare services, particularly maternity care, should be provided free of charge, especially for the less privileged.

“The government should stimulate employment by implementing policies that attract both local and foreign investment, especially in the manufacturing, mining, and agricultural sectors.”

While facing accusations of weakening the once powerful opposition party in Zimbabwe, Mwonzora urged the government to uphold the Constitution, criticizing recent amendments as “unwarranted.”

“As a social democratic party, the MDC urges the government to honor the social contract and enhance the working conditions for all employees, particularly those in the civil service. Importantly, the government must respect the Constitution of Zimbabwe and refrain from unnecessary amendments,” he concluded.

