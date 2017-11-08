Mugabe and wife expelled from ruling party as Zanu-PF disintegrate

JOHANNESBURG – President Robert Mugabe and the Generation 40 (G40) Faction were today expelled from the ruling Zanu-PF by the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA).

The war veterans accused Mugabe and the G40 Faction of corruption and of being anti-revolutionary. They denounced the sacking of former Vice President Emmerson and instead sacked Mugabe and his G40 allies.

It’s highly unlikely that this purported expulsion will have any effect whatsoever. It may instead, draw unwarranted attention on the war veterans themselves, forcing the powers that be to take action against them.

Here is the press statement firing President Mugabe:

Press Conference by the Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association on the State of the Nation and Party as of the 8th of November, 2017.

We the veterans of Zimbabwe’s liberation war, which includes ZANLA and ZIPRA combatants. cadres, war collaborators (mujibha nachimbwido), war prisoners, detainees and restrictees:

Concerned about the current state of disintegration and disunity in our Revolutionary Party ZANU (PF); Concerned by the continued sacking, suspension and other forms of victimization for no apparent reason of party cadres in the various provinces and at the national level;

Mindful of the appalling state of the economy and the lack of any serious Government action to address the current economic free fall.

Concerned by the levels of corruption and looting of national assets by the G40 Cabal including the expropriation of state land by G40 land barons who then use the loot to fund their activities and to enrich themselves at the expense of the general public, and,

Appalled by the uncalled for and abrupt sacking of Vice President E.D. Munangagwa from his position as national Vice President. do hereby state as follows:

*a* ) **The Party and indeed the Nation is being traumatised by one person, Robert Gabriel Mugabe. who is bent on maintaining his hold on power and ensuring that he passes on this power to his wife in a dynastic fashion and in a way that is contrary to the principles that guided our liberation struggle.

b) Contrary to the revolutionary principles, loyalty within ZANU (PF) is now being defined as being loyal only to Mugabe and his family;

c) Robert Gabriel Mugabe is reversing the gains of the revolution by his support for people like Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Ignatius Chombo who were opposed to the revolution;

d) In defence of our revolution from the G40 cabal, ZANLA and ZIPRA cadres have amalgamated and regrouped in order to defend and uphold the principles by which the Patriotic Front (PF) was formed;

e) We state categorically that Robert Mugabe is deceitful, he was never revolutionary, instead, he is a poster boy for the British South African Company principles that he pretends to hate, he is its darling, hence his Knighting by the Queen and his support for the G40 cabal that is sponsored by the remnants of the British South African Company;

f) As war veterans, we are clear that we are fighting Mugabe and his dynastic cabal that have captured the revolutionary party and in the process have led to an economic meltdown and the general suffering of the people of Zimbabwe;

g) We call upon all Zimbabweans to be vigilant, lest they suffer several more decades of misrule and exploitation by the heartless dictatorial tendencies of the so called one centre of power principle: h) In this fight against Robert Mugabe and his G40 Cabal, we as ZANLA and ZIPRA cadres, as was the case during the liberation struggle, are one with the struggling masses of Zimbabwe, we are the fish and the masses of our people are the water:

i) As in the liberation struggle, we are invoking the same oneness that we had with our spirit mediums, our chiefs, labour movement, professional associations, the student movement, the churches, NGOs and the struggling vendors and peasantry, it has once again become necessary for us to state that we are our own liberators;

j) We have reached out to the millions of Zimbabweans in the Diaspora who were driven out by the dictatorial tendencies and mismanagement of the economy by the G40 Cabal. In fact. we now have11 provinces including our Diaspora Province.

k) We state our full commitment to our masses and a return to the principle of the minority being subordinate to the majority — the democratic will of our people should always prevail: – people should elect their own leaders, their will should be respected unlike a situation where elected people are replaced by those chosen by Grace; decisions of the provinces must be respected and upheld.

I) We condemn in no uncertain terms, Grace Mugabe’s interference in cases that should be decided in the courts. The judicial processes should be respected. Corrupt people like Jonathan Moyo must face the music instead of being defended by Grace at a rally and outside the judicial process:

m) We condemn the selective application of the law as in the case of Kasukuwere who was rejected by the Party’s 9 out of 10 provinces, but was protected by Robert and Grace Mugabe, whilst other cadres are expelled from the Party without any regard to due process;

n) We call on the friendly international community to invest in this final phase of our revolution and the liberation of Zimbabwe from the tyranny of Robert Mugabe, his family and the G40 cabal;

o) We extend our sincere gratitude to the numerous business partners at home and in the Diaspora who have offered us financial and material support in this struggle – Zimbabwe will soon be open for business and a business friendly environment will be assured;

p) As the veterans of our struggle and the vanguard of our revolution, the bedrock upon which this nation is built and the stockholders of this country, we would like to categorically state that we will continue to support the socio-economic cause of our society;

q) We want to categorically state that the receptionist turned wife has no locus standi to make changes that negate the principles for which we fought;

r) We call upon all comrades who were purportedly fired, suspended, expelled or otherwise marginalized to rally with us in fighting the Mugabe dynasty and map a way forward for our country and economy;

s) We cherish the peace and tranquillity that we enjoy in the country and we are worried that this sector might be the next target for destabilization and victimization of individuals by the G40 Cabal;

t) We are aware of the looting of state and public funds that is underway by the G40 Cabal, we are aware that the command agriculture programme stands as the next target for this looting spree:

In conclusion, we are stating in no uncertain terms, that we have completely disowned Mugabe. He is no longer one of us. With immediate effect, we are in complete defiance of his leadership of the Revolutionary ZANU (PF). We are reclaiming our party and its assets. He is free to go and form his G40 Party with his receptionist wife and the G40 cabal. The Patriotic Front belongs to us, it is ours. If he wants, he can resuscitate FROLIZI since that was his original and real party.

In the true spirit of Mgagao, we say it is time to throw into the dust bin those who have betrayed the spirit of the revolution. As such, we have expelled Robert Gabriel Mugabe from his position as the President and First Secretary of our revolutionary ZANU (PF) with immediate effect. In the same manner, we have fired Grace Mugabe, Jonathan Moyo, Phelekhezela Mphoko, Saviour Kasukuwere, Ignatius Chombo and Patrick Zhuwawo from the same Revolutionary ZANU (PF) with immediate effect.

A Revolutionary Council (Dare Rechimurenga Chechina/ Inkundla Yomuzabalazo Owesine) has been formed to guide the Revolutionary Party in the interim. Our provincial structures, that had been destabilized by the G40 Cabal remain in force and are operational from the cell to the presidium. This includes the purportedly expelled youth chairpersons. We have opened our doors to all progressive Zimbabweans and those who were constructively dismissed and, through frustration by the dictatorial leadership, had gone on to form or join other parties. From now on, we concentrate on rebuilding our party. crafting a programme for inclusive economic growth and general socio-economic transformation. It is high time Zimbabwe recognized its full potential to the benefit of all its children* .