Mugabe goes to the finals in Canada

The Journal’s Editorials Illustrator, Clanny Mugabe, has been selected as a finalist for the John H. McDonald (JHM) award in the category graphic/illustration(link is external) of the year.

The JHM awards, hosted by the Canadian University Press, commemorate national excellence(link is external) in student journalism.

Mugabe’s work at The Journal helps to represent the paper’s perspective on a wide range of issues in the editorials section. Mugabe is a finalist for her visual contribution to an editorial on personal cultural identity.

Mugabe says she was surprised by the nomination and her selection as a finalist.

“It’s really nice to have some kind of acknowledgement of the work you do,” she said in an interview with The Journal.

“It’s really nice, because there are not a lot of comments in The Journal about the art,”

Mugabe said every piece of art she makes is, in essence, for herself. When drawing editorial visuals, she tries to convey important themes and make commentary while including subtle jokes.

“I’m not trying to summarize articles, but rather present some sort of commentary […] Make it like a fun little commentary, if the subject matter is more lighthearted. Other times, when it’s a lot more serious, you can’t really have too much fun with it,” Mugabe explained.

The 2022 winners will be announced during the JHM Gala held on Feb. 27 as part of the NASH84 conference.

Source: Queens Journal

